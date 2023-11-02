honeypot link
Larry M. Bush, MD, FACP
교육
- Medical School: Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Pennsylvania Hospital - University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Medical College of Pennsylvania and Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious disease
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Past President, Palm Beach County Medical Society
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Dean’s Distinguished Achievement Award
- Excellence in Medicine Award, Palm Beach County Medical Society
- Bush, LM, Abrams MH, Beall A, Johnson CC: Index case of fatal inhalation anthrax due to bioterrorism in the United States, N Engl J Med 345:1607-1610, 2001
- Bush LM, Vazquez-Pertejo MT: Tick borne illness – Lyme disease. Disease-a-Month 64:195-212, 2018
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설