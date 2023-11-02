Erika F. Brutsaert, MD

Medical School: State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, NY
Internship: Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
Residency: Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
인증
American Board of Internal Medicine, internal medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine, endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
Kulkarni AS, Brutsaert EF, Anghel V, et al: Metformin regulates metabolic and nonmetabolic pathways in skeletal muscle and subcutaneous adipose tissues of older adults. Aging Cell 17(2):e12723, 2018.
Geliebter A, Brutsaert ER, Surks MI: An unusual case of metastatic functional thyroid carcinoma with a remarkable treatment response to radioactive iodine. J Endocr Soc 1(12);1440-1444, 2017.
Kim F, Biggs ML, Kizer JR, Brutsaert EF, et al: Brain natriuretic peptide and insulin resistance in older adults. Diabet Med 34(2):235-238, 2017.
Brutsaert EF, Biggs ML, Delaney JA, et al: Longitudinal assessment of N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide and risk of diabetes in older adults: The cardiovascular health study. Metabolism 65(10):1489-1497, 2016.
Brutsaert EF, Shitole S, Biggs ML, et al: Relations of postload and fasting glucose with incident cardiovascular disease and mortality late in life: The cardiovascular health study. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci 71(3):370-377, 2016.