skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

James R. Berenson, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • President, Oncotherapeutics
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설