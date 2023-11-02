honeypot link
James R. Berenson, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma
교육
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- President, Oncotherapeutics
- Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설