Evelyn Attia, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Psychiatry, Eating Disorders, Psychopharmacology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY

인증

  • American Board of Psychiatry

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Young Investigator Award, National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Depression
  • Pfizer/Society for Women's Health Research Faculty Development Award in Women’s Health
  • Career Development Award, National Institute of Mental Health
  • Fellow, Academy for Eating Disorders
  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

