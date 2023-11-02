skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Thomas Arnold, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

교육

  • Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

인증

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설