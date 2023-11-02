honeypot link
Guy P. Armstrong, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound
교육
- Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
- Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
- Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
- Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
- Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설