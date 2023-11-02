Parswa Ansari, MD

Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA
인증
American Board of Surgery
American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020
해설