MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Parswa Ansari, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Colorectal Surgery

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA

인증

  • American Board of Surgery
  • American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • 2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
  • Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020

