Zhiwei Zhang, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Nephrology
所属
- Associate Professor of Medicine and Basic Sciences
- Loma Linda University School of Medicine
- Attending Nephrologist
- VA Loma Linda Healthcare System
学歴等
- Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
- Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
- National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals