Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP
専門分野と専門知識
- Pathology
所属
- Director of Pathology and Laboratory Services
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
- Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
- Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL
資格
- American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Physicians