MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pathology

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
  • Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
  • Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL

資格

  • American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック