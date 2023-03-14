Philbert Yuan Van, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
所属
- Lieutenant Colonel, Medical Corps
- US Army Reserve
- Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery
- Oregon Health and Science University
学歴等
- Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
資格
- American Board of Surgery – Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals