Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities
学歴等
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA
資格
- American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001
担当トピックおよびコラム
担当コラム