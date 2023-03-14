skip to main content
Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA

資格

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当コラム