Michael J. Shea, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease
学歴等
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
担当トピックおよびコラム