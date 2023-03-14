skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Sanjay Sethi, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Infections

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Maulana Azad Medical College
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cook County Hospital
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care, University at Buffalo

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Distinguished Scientist and Sustained Achievement Award, University at Buffalo
  • Named one of the top 5 COPD specialists in the USA by Expertscape
  • Editorial Board, Current Respiratory Medicine Reviews
  • Editorial Board, Respiratory Research
  • Reviewer for 15 journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of Respiratory Diseases, and American Journal of Respiratory Medicine
  • Over 175 articles in peer-reviewed journals, 150 abstracts, and 15 book chapters

担当トピックおよびコラム