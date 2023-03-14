skip to main content
Steven Schmitt, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • General Infectious Diseases, Bone and Joint Infections, Prosthetic Joint Infections

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Disease

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, Infectious Diseases Society of America
  • Chair, Clinical Affairs Committee, Infectious Diseases Society of America, 2011-present
  • Vice President, Musculoskeletal Infection Society, 2013-present
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation Quest for Quality Award, 2003
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2012-2014
  • Best Doctors in Cleveland, Cleveland Magazine, 2008-2013
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals

