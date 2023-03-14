skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH

専門分野と専門知識

  • Family Medicine, Primary Care, Preventive Medicine

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Family Medicine, Crozer Keystone Health System, Chester, PA
  • Master of Public Health: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Interdisciplinary Geriatric Education Faculty Development, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Vaccine Science, American Academy of Family Physicians, Leawood, KS
  • Fellowship: Health Executive Leadership, The Advisory Board Company, Washington, DC
  • Fellowship: Health Information Technology, Office of the Nation Coordinator for HIT, Washington, DC

資格

  • American Board of Family Medicine
  • American Board of Medical Quality

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Family Physicians
  • YMCA Adult Black Achiever, YMCA of Delaware, 2017
  • President’s Recognition, Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, , 2015, 2017
  • Teaching Award, Christiana Care Health System, 2013, 2014, 2016
  • Teaching Award, Thomas Jefferson University, 2013, 2014, 2016
  • Teacher of the Year, Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, 2013
  • Rising Star Award, Christiana Care Health System, 2011
  • Savoy M: “Immunization Recommendations and Guidelines: From Development to CDC Recommendations,” in Vaccine Science and Immunization Guideline, Rockwell P (ed), New York, Springer, 2017.

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック