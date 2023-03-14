Daniel P. Runde, MD, MME

Medical School: Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Residency: Emergency Medicine, St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Columbia University, New York, NY
Fellowship: Medical Education, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA
資格
American Board of Emergency Medicine
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Chair, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition
Editorial Board, The NNT.com
Decision Editor, Medicine by the Numbers series in American Family Physician
Decision Editor, Academic Emergency Medicine: Education and Training
Columnist, Myths in Emergency Medicine for Emergency Medicine News
