MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

学歴等

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

資格

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック