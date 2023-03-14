honeypot link
Sean R. Rudnick, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Porphyrias, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University Virginia Affiliated Hospitals
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, University of Virginia
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, University of California - San Francisco
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Pilot study of mitochondrial bioenergetics in subjects with acute porphyrias. Mol Genet Metab 2019 11; 128(3):228-235.
- Pathogenesis and clinical features of the acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs). Mol Genet Metab 2019 11; 128(3):213-218.
- Benefits of prophylactic heme therapy in severe acute intermittent porphyria. Mol Genet Metab 2019 Jun; 19:100450.
- Peripheral neuropathy and the ceruloplasmin gene. Ann Intern Med 2018 06; 168(12):894-895.
- Liver transplantation beyond or downstaging within the Milan criteria for hepatocellular carcinoma. Expert Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol 2018 Mar; 12(3):265-275.
