MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
David Richards, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Emergency Medicine

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Medical Education
  • Internship: University of Colorado School of Medicine
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center

資格

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Richards D. Drowning. In: Walls R, Hockberger R, Gausche-Hill M, et al. eds. Rosen’s Emergency Medicine Concepts and Clinical Practice. 9th Ed. St. Louis, Mosby, 2020
  • Richards D, Taha Y. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease. In: Bakes K, et al, eds. Emergency Medicine Secrets. 7th Edition. Elsevier, 2020
  • Richards D, Sankoff J. Breathing and Ventilation. In: Bakes K, et al, eds. Emergency Medicine Secrets. 7th Edition. Elsevier, 2020

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック