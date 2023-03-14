honeypot link
David Richards, MD
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Medical Education
- Internship: University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Denver Health Medical Center
資格
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
- Richards D. Drowning. In: Walls R, Hockberger R, Gausche-Hill M, et al. eds. Rosen’s Emergency Medicine Concepts and Clinical Practice. 9th Ed. St. Louis, Mosby, 2020
- Richards D, Taha Y. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease. In: Bakes K, et al, eds. Emergency Medicine Secrets. 7th Edition. Elsevier, 2020
- Richards D, Sankoff J. Breathing and Ventilation. In: Bakes K, et al, eds. Emergency Medicine Secrets. 7th Edition. Elsevier, 2020
担当トピックおよびコラム