MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Tania J. Phillips, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Dermatology, Wound Healing, Pressure Ulcers

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Guys Hospital Medical School, London, UK
  • Residency: London Hospital, London, UK
  • Fellowship: Dermatology, Boston Medical Center, Boston MA
  • Fellowship: Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA

資格

  • Canadian Board of Dermatology
  • Specialist Certification in Dermatology, UK

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Venous Research Award, American Venous Forum
  • Young Investigator Award, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
  • Editorial Board of journal Wounds and journal Dermatologic Surgery
  • Author of 3 book chapters and over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック