Frank Pessler, MD, PhD
専門分野と専門知識
- Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases
所属
- Research Group Leader
- Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
学歴等
- Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
- Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals