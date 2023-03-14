skip to main content
Frank Pessler, MD, PhD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム