Daniel M. Peraza, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

資格

  • American Board of Dermatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016

