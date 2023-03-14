Daniel M. Peraza, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases
所属
- Adjunct Assistant Professor of Surgery
- Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University
学歴等
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
資格
- American Board of Dermatology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016