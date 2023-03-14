skip to main content
Avinash S. Patil, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Tennessee College of Medicine
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • Fellowship: Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Clinical Fellowship: Clinical Pharmacology, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
  • Research Fellowship: Pediatric Clinical Research, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

資格

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • American Board of Clinical Pharmacology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム