Avinash S. Patil, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Fellowship: Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- Clinical Fellowship: Clinical Pharmacology, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
- Research Fellowship: Pediatric Clinical Research, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
資格
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- American Board of Clinical Pharmacology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
