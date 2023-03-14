Rika O’Malley, MD

Medical School: Osaka Medical College, Osaka, Japan
Postgraduate Training: Japanese National Physician Trainee Postgraduate Medical Training Program, The United States Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan
Residency: Emergency Medicine/Critical Care, Osaka Prefectural Senri Critical Care Medical Center, Osaka, Japan
Residency: Emergency Medicine, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
資格
American Board of Emergency Medicine
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Contributing author, AAEM Board Review Course Question and Answer Book, Bottoni T (ed), American Academy of Emergency Medicine, 2018
O’Malley GF, Giraldo P, Deitch K, Aguilera EA, Cedar S, Lares C, O’Malley RN, et al: A novel emergency department-based community notification method for clinical research without consent. Acad Emerg Med 24(6):721-731, 2017.
O’Malley RN, O’Malley GF, Heard KJ, et al: Accessing the Poison Control Center in the 21st century. How do patients find and contact their Poison Control Center? J. Medical Toxicology and Forensic Medicine. 1(2), 2015.
O’Malley GF, Randolph F, Pham O, O’Malley RN: Retained stingray barb and the importance of imaging. Wilderness Environ Med 26(3):375-379, 2015.
O’Malley GF, Mizrahi F, Giraldo P, O’Malley RN, et al: Protein-derived acetaminophen-cysteine (APAP-CYS) can be detected after repeated supratherapeutic ingestion of APAP in the absence of hepatotoxicity. J Med Toxicol 11(3):317-320, 2015.
O’Malley GF, O’Malley RN, McMahon H: Nutrient Deficiencies and Lead Poisoning. Hark L, Deen D, Morrison G (ed.) Medical Nutrition and Disease: A Case-Based Approach, 5th Ed. Wiley-Blackwell, 2014.
Morley D, Yamane K, O’Malley RN, et al: Rewarming for accidental hypothermia in an urban medical center using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Am J Case Resp 14:6-9, 2013.
Perkin RM et al (ed), Rowden A, O’Malley, RN: The PICU Book: A Primer for Medical Students, Residents and Acute Care Practitioners Acetaminophen Chapter, Toxic Alcohol Chapter; Toxicology Section. World Scientific Pub Co Inc, 2011.