Adedamola A. Ogunniyi, MD
学歴等
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: Global Health, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
資格
- American Board of Emergency Medicine
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Ogunniyi A: Emergency department management of patients with complications of bariatric surgery. Emerg Med Pract 21(7):1-28, 2019.
- Clark MC, Lewis RJ, Fleischman RJ, Ogunniyi AA, et al: Accuracy of the Broselow Tape in South Sudan, “The Hungriest Place on Earth.” Acad Emerg Med 23(1):21-28, 2016.
- Ogunniyi A, Clark M, Donaldson R: Analysis of trauma care education in the South Sudan community health worker training curriculum. Prehosp Diaster Med 30(2):167-174, 2015.
担当トピックおよびコラム