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Esra Meidan, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Childhood Autoimmune Diseases, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Eryhthematosus

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Istanbul University, Cerrahpasa Medical School 2005, Istanbul, Turkey
  • Pediatric Residency: Boston Children's Hospital 2013, Boston, MA
  • Rheumatology Fellowship: Boston Children's Hospital 2016, Boston, MA

資格

  • American Board of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics), American Board of Pediatrics (Pediatric Rheumatology)

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • 1) Serine/threonine phosphatase PP2A is essential for optimal B cell function. JCI Insight. 2020 03 12; 5(5).
  • 2) Real-world application of the pediatric Glucocorticoid Toxicity Index in childhood-onset lupus. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2024 Oct; 68:152516.
  • 3) Pathogenesis of Human Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: A Cellular Perspective. Trends Mol Med. 2017 07; 23(7):615-635.

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