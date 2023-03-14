skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Jay Mehta, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatrics

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Nevada, Reno, NV
  • Internship: Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
  • Residency: Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Masters: Translational Research, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Masters: Education, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

資格

  • American Board of Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatric Rheumatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • American College of Rheumatology Pediatric Visiting Professor, 2016-2018
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine Lewis M. Fraad Award for Excellence in Resident Teaching, 2014
  • American College of Rheumatology Research and Education Fund Physician Scientist Development Award, 2008-2010
  • Ad hoc reviewer for Journal of Graduate Medical Education and for Pediatric Rheumatology
  • Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • CHOP Faculty Teaching Honor Roll, 2019
  • Philadelphia's Best Doctors, Philadelphia Magazine, 2018
  • American College of Rheumatology Clinician Scholar Educator Award, 2017

