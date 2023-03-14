honeypot link
Joanne Lynn, MD, MA, MS
専門分野と専門知識
- Geriatrics, Eldercare and Advanced Illness, Long-Term Services and Supports, Medicare, End of Life Care
学歴等
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: George Washington University Medical Center, Washington, DC
- Master of Science: Evaluative Clinical Sciences, Dartmouth College
- Master of Arts: Philosophy and Social Policy, George Washington University
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- Special Qualifications in Geriatrics
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Geriatrics Society
- Fellow, The Hastings Center
- Master, American College of Physicians
- Nascher/Manning Award for lifetime achievement in geriatrics
- Henry Knowles Beecher Award for lifetime achievement in ethics and life sciences
- Fellow, Health and Aging Policy Fellows, 2019
- Over 300 peer-reviewed journal articles and 80 books and chapters on geriatrics, palliative care, end of life care, and long-term services and supports (LTSS) policy
- The Handbook for Mortals, awarded the American Medical Writer’s Association award for best medical book for the public
