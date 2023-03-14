honeypot link
Jane Liesveld, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Leukemias, Myeloproliferative disorders, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Multiple myeloma
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA
- Internship: University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Fellowship: Oncology, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Fellowship: Hematology, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Research Fellowship: Hematology Research Fellowship at University of Rochester Medical Center
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation Gordon Forgash Research Award
- Gilda's Club of Rochester Jacob Gitelman Award
- Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Teaching Award
- Lawrence A. Kohn Senior Teaching Fellowship
- Leukemia Society of America, Clinical Scholar Award
- Leukemia Society of America Special Fellowship
- James P. Wilmot Postdoctoral Cancer Research Fellowship
- Over 170 articles in peer-reviewed journals and over 20 book chapters
担当トピックおよびコラム