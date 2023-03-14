honeypot link
Michael C. Levin, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Neurology, Multiple Sclerosis
学歴等
- Residency: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
- Chief Resident: Neurology, New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Multiple Sclerosis, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
- Medical School: Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA
資格
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Neurology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
- Fellow, American Neurological Association
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
- More than 25 awards for academic excellence
- University of Tennessee Golden Apple Teaching Award
- Best Doctors in America, 2005-2018
- Over 150 articles and abstracts in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム