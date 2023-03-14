honeypot link
Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH
専門分野と専門知識
- Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Hepatitis
所属
- Assistant Professor of Medicine; Director of Clinical Hepatology
- Weill Cornell Medical College
学歴等
- Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Brigham and Women's Hospital – Harvard University
- Master of Public Health: Harvard University School of Public Health
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2019-2021
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム