Kenneth M. Kaye, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses
所属
- Professor of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Associate Physician, Division of Infectious Diseases
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
学歴等
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals