MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Kenneth M. Kaye, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Infectious Disease • Herpesviruses

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 65 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム