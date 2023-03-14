skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC

専門分野と専門知識

  • Hematology

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
  • Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
  • Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
  • Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
  • Past President, American Society of Hematology
  • Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック