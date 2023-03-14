honeypot link
Kelly R. Hodges, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Dyspareunia, Vagisismus
学歴等
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Milwaukee, WI
- Medical School: University of Illinois College of Medicine, Chicago, IL
資格
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disorders
- Hysterectomy 2014: Indications and Techniques: Prevention and Management of Hysterectomy Complications. Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology Vol. 57-issue 1, March 2014.
- Rationale and design of the Baylor Infant Twin Study—A study assessing obesity‐related risk factors from infancy. Obesity Science and Practice. 7(1): 63-70, 2020.
- The Female Genital Self-image Scale in Adult Women With Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus. Journal of Lower Genital Tract Disease. 23 (3):210-213, 2019.
- A genomic atlas of systemic interindividual epigenetic variation in humans. Genome Biology. 20(1):105, 2019.
担当トピックおよびコラム