MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Irvin H. Hirsch, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

資格

  • American Board of Urology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム