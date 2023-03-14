honeypot link
William Coryell, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders
学歴等
- Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
- Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
- Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO
資格
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
- ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
- Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
- Over 375 referee-journal publications
- Google Scholar H-Index=118
担当トピックおよびコラム
担当コラム