MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
William Coryell, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
  • Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO

資格

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
  • ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
  • Over 375 referee-journal publications
  • Google Scholar H-Index=118

