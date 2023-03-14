skip to main content
Ina Calligaro, PharmD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pediatric Pharmacy

所属

  • Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
  • Temple University School of Pharmacy

学歴等

  • Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
  • Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
  • Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee