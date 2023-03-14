skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

専門分野と専門知識

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

所属

学歴等

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

資格

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック