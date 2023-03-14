George L. Bakris, MD

Medical School: University Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School
Residency: Internal Medicine, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
Fellowship: Physiology and Hypertension, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
Fellowship: Clinical Pharmacology, The University of Chicago
Fellowship: Nephrology, The University of Chicago
資格
American Board of Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology
American Hypertension Specialist Certification Program
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Irvine Page and Alva Bradley Lifetime Achievement Award, Council on Hypertension, American Heart Association
Bakris G, Sternlicht H: Time in therapeutic range: Redefining "optimal" blood pressure control J Am Coll Cardiol 77(10):1300-1301, 2021
Agarwal R, Kolkhof P, Bakris G, et al: Steroidal and non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists in cardiorenal medicine. Eur Heart J 42(2):152-161, 2021
Riddle MC, Bakris G, Blonde L, et al: A lesson from 2020: Public health matters for both COVID-19 and diabetes. Diabetes Care 44(1):8-10, 2021
Bakris G, Oshima M, Mahaffey KW, et al: Effects of canagliflozin in patients with baseline eGFR <30 ml/min per 1.73 m2: Subgroup analysis of the randomized CREDENCE trial. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 15(12):1705-1714, 2020
Bakris GL, Agarwal R, Anker SD, et al: Effect of finerenone on chronic kidney disease outcomes in type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med 383(23):2219-2229, 2020
Bakris G: Stemming the progression of diabetic kidney disease: The role of the primary care clinician. J Fam Pract. 69(7 Suppl):S81-S86, 2020
Ali W, Bakris GL: How to manage hypertension in people with diabetes. Am J Hypertens 33(10):935-943, 2020