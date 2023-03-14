Parswa Ansari, MD

Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA
資格
American Board of Surgery
American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020