Thomas G. Weiser, MD, MPH
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
Formazione
- Medical School: University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM
- Residency: General Surgery, University of California Davis Medical Center, Davis, CA
- Residency: General Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA
Certificazioni
- American Board of Surgery - Surgery
- American Board of Surgery - Surgical Critical Care
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Fellow (ad hom), Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh
- Member, Society of University Surgeons
- Fellow, Society of Critical Care Medicine
- Faculty Award for Academic Excellence, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, 2002
- Intern of the Year, University of California Davis Medical Center, 2003
- Robert T. Osteen Award for Excellence in Teaching of Medical Students, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 2011
- Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale