Tisha Suboc, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Cardiology, Heart Failure
Formazione
- Medical School: Ross University School of Medicine, Barbados
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals, Milwaukee, WI
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
- Fellowship: Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, Chicago, IL
Certificazioni
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Malik M, Suboc TM, Tyagi S, et al: Lactobacillus plantarum 299v supplementation improves vascular endothelial function and reduces inflammatory biomarkers in men with stable coronary artery disease. Circ Res 123(9):1091-1102, 2018.
- Tanner MJ, Wang J, Ying R, Suboc TB, et al: Dynamin-related protein 1 mediates low glucose-induced endothelial dysfunction in human arterioles. Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol 312(3):H515-H527, 2017.
- Widlansky ME, Puppula V, Suboc TM, et al: Impact of DPP-4 inhibition on acute and chronic endothelial function in humans with type 2 diabetes on background metformin therapy. Vasc Med 22(3):189-196, 2017.
- Suboc TB. Knabel D, Strath SJ, et al: Associations of reducing sedentary time with vascular function and insulin sensitivity in older sedentary adults. Am J Hypertens 29(1):46-53, 2015.
- Mohandas A, Suboc TB, Wang J, et al: Mineralocorticoid exposure and receptor activity modulate microvascular endothelial function in African Americans with and without hypertension. Vasc Med 20(5):401-408, 2015.
- Suboc TB, Strath SJ, Dharmashankar K, et al: The impact of moderate intensity physical activity on cardiac structure and performance in older sedentary adults. Int J Cardiol Heart Vessel 1(4):19-24, 2014.
- Suboc TB, Strath SJ, Dharmashankar K, et al: Relative importance of step count, intensity, and duration on physical activity’s impact on vascular structure and function in previously sedentary older adults. J Am Heart Assoc 3(1):e000702, 2014.
- Suboc TM, Dharmashankar K, Wang J, et al: Moderate obesity and endothelial dysfunction in humans: Influence of gender and systemic inflammation. Physiol Rep 1(3):e00058, 2013.
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale