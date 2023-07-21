Douglas J. Rhee, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
Formazione
- Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
- Internship: Oakwood Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Glaucoma, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL
- Fellowship: Molecular Biology, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, MD
Certificazioni
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- American Glaucoma Society’s Clinician-Scientist Award, 2004, 2005; Mid-Career Physician-Scientist Award, 2008
- Research to Prevent Blindness Physician-Scientist Award, 2008
- American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award (2007), Senior Achievement Award (2013), and Secretariat Award (2014)
- Author and editor of Color Atlas and Synopsis of Clinical Ophthalmology: Glaucoma (1st ed 2003; 2nd ed 2012; 3rd ed 2017)
- Co-editor, Shields’ Textbook of Glaucoma, 6th ed, 2011
- Member, National Eye Advisory Council, National Eye Institute, 2015-2019
- Invited speaker to over 270 regional, national, and international meetings
- Over 95 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale