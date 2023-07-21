JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Gynecology, Women’s Health, Menopause and Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause, Hormone Therapy and Alternatives, Osteoporosis
Formazione
- Medical School: Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University), Richmond, VA
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Certificazioni
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- North American Menopause Society Menopause Specialist
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- The North American Menopause Society Community Service Award 2020; Executive Director (Emeritus), The North American Menopause Society
- Best Doctors in America, recognition by Best Doctors, Inc, 2010-present; America’s Most Honored Professionals (top 1%), 2019-present
- Sharon Hostler Women in Leadership award, University of Virginia, 2013; UVA School of Medicine Master Clinician Award, 2020
- Developed and moderated UVA’s annual Women’s Health Festival
- Invited national and international lecturer on hormone therapy, osteoporosis, novel technologies, abnormal uterine bleeding, and alternatives to estrogen
- American Library Association award for Understanding Midlife Health
- Castle Excellence in Women’s Leadership, 2017 to present
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale