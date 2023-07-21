skip to main content
Adedamola A. Ogunniyi, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Emergency Medicine

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: Global Health, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Ogunniyi A: Emergency department management of patients with complications of bariatric surgery. Emerg Med Pract 21(7):1-28, 2019.
  • Clark MC, Lewis RJ, Fleischman RJ, Ogunniyi AA, et al: Accuracy of the Broselow Tape in South Sudan, “The Hungriest Place on Earth.” Acad Emerg Med 23(1):21-28, 2016.
  • Ogunniyi A, Clark M, Donaldson R: Analysis of trauma care education in the South Sudan community health worker training curriculum. Prehosp Diaster Med 30(2):167-174, 2015.

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale

Capitoli