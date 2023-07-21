skip to main content
MSDManuale MsdVersione per i pazienti
Search icon

Sonia Mehta, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Age-related macular degeneration, Diabetic retinopathy, Retinal vein occlusions, Uveitis, Vitreoretinal surgery

Affiliazioni

  • Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology
  • Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University

Formazione

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Internship: General Surgery, University of Pennsylvania-Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Surgery, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

Certificazioni

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Numerous book chapters on vitreoretinal diseases
  • Dr. Samuel and Helen Poplack Award for Outstanding Patient Care, 2007
  • Harold G. Scheie Teaching Award for Excellence in Medical Education, 2011
  • Emory Eye Center Award for Outstanding Clinical Research, 2012-2013

Capitoli e commenti del Manuale