Leila M. Khazaeni, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology
Formazione
- Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
- Internship: Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center, Dearborn, MI
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Certificazioni
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Healing Hands Honoree, Loma Linda University Health
- Ransbarger KM, Dunbar JA, Choi SE, Khazaeni LM: Results of a community vision-screening program using the Spot photoscreener. J AAPOS 17(5):516-520, 2013.
- Khazaeni L: Amblyopia treatment: 1998 versus 2004. J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus 46(1):19-22, 2009.
- Khazaeni L, Volpe NJ: Adjustable medial rectus muscle resection in adult exotropia. J Pediatr Opththalmol Strabismus 43(4):225-229, 2006.
- Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infantile esotropia. Pediatr Case Rev 3(4):211-214, 2003.
- Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infant with poor vision. Pediatr Case Rev 3(3):168-170, 2003.
- Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of a premature infant’s eyes. Pediatr Case Rev 3(2):105-110, 2003.
- Forbes BJ, Khazaeni LM: Evaluation and management of an infant with tearing and eye discharge. Pediatr Case Rev 3(1):40-43, 2003.
