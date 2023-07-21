Manuel Izquierdo, DO
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis
Formazione
- Residency: Internal Medicine, ECU Brody School of Medicine, Greenville, NC
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Winston-Salem, NC
- Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, VA
Certificazioni
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Pediatrics
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- 20 for 20: A Fellows Recollection and Review of the COVID Experience, 9/2021
- Editor of Case for Association of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, 6/2021
- Marion CR, Izquierdo M, Hanes HC, Barrios C: Asthma in cystic fibrosis: Definitions and implications of this overlap syndrome. Curr Allergy Asthma Rep 9(21):9, 2021.
- Izquierdo M, Marion C, Tumin D, et al: The Clinical and Research Utility of Bronchoscopy in Cystic Fibrosis. Clin Pul Med 26(3):76-81, 2019.
Capitoli e commenti del Manuale