Sandy J. Falk, MD
Specializzazioni e competenze
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
Affiliazioni
- Editor in Chief, The Manuals
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA
- Director of Gynecology of the Sexual Health Program
- Adult Survivorship Program, Dana Farber Cancer Institute
- Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Clinical Instructor, Part-time, Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology
- Harvard Medical School
Formazione
Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons|Residency: Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Certificazioni
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni
- Falk SJ, Dizon DS. Sexual Health Issues in Cancer Survivors. Semin Oncol Nurs 36(1);150981, 2020.
- Falk SJ, Dizon DS. Sexuality issues in cancer rehabilitation. In: Cancer Rehabilitation: Principles and Practice, 2nd ed. Stubblefield MD, O’Dell MW (Eds), Springer Publishing, New York, 2018.
- Falk SJ. Overview of sexual dysfunction in women with cancer. In: UpToDate, Post TW (Ed), UpToDate, Waltham, MA, 2015-2019.
- Falk SJ, Dizon DS. Sexual dysfunction in women with cancer. Fertil Steril 100(4);916-21, 2013.
- “Current Approaches to Women’s Sexual Health,” course presentation. Advancing Women’s Health: A 2019 Update. Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, September, 2019.
- “Issues Regarding Sexual Desire in Women Treated for Breast Cancer,” conference presentation. NCOBC 2019 Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference. National Consortium of Breast Centers, Las Vegas, NV, March, 2019.
- “COVID-19 Testing,” Editors’ Blog. Elsevier Healthcare Series, September, 2020. https://elsevier.health/en-US/covid19-testing-blog.