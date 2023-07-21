skip to main content
Allison Conn, MD

Specializzazioni e competenze

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus

Affiliazioni

Formazione

  • Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Selezione di premi, riconoscimenti e pubblicazioni

  • Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784

